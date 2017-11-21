FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's mobile phone customer base falls 2.8 mln in Sept
#Asia
November 21, 2017 / 12:53 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TABLE-India's mobile phone customer base falls 2.8 mln in Sept

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 21 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base in September fell 0.24 percent, or a
net 2.80 million, to 1.18 billion, data released by the country's telecoms regulator showed on
Tuesday.
    Following is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest
wireless market by number of users, as of September 30.
    
 COMPANY                     CHANGE (MLN)   TOTAL USERS (MLN)
 Bharti Airtel                     1               282
 Vodafone India                  - 0.7            207.4
 Idea Cellular                   - 0.9            190.2
 Reliance Jio                     5.9             138.6
 Bharat Sanchar Nigam             0.6             105.8
 Aircel                          - 0.4            88.8
 Reliance Communications         - 5.1            72.2
 Telenor                         -0.9              46
 Tata Teleservices               -2.1             44.9
 Sistema Shyam TeleServices      - 0.2             3.5
 MTNL                            0.005             3.6
 
 NOTE:
    * Active mobile subscribers in September were 1.02 billion
    * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of wireless subscribers, were 91.56
as of Sept 30. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 168.20 compared with 56.31 in rural areas.
    * In September, 5.49 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers
through mobile number portability. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones.
    * Total broadband connections were 324.9 million, as of end-September. There were 306.4
million broadband users through mobile phones and dongles, while 18 million were using broadband
through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 Kbps are considered
as broadband in India.
    * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers dropped to 23.7 million by end-September from
23.8 million at the end of August.
    * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.21 billion phone users as of Sept 30, or a total
tele-density of 93.40.
    
   Source text: bit.ly/2Al9el4

 (Compiled by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
