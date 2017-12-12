TABLE-India's mobile phone customer base falls 4.9 mln in Oct

Dec 12 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base in October fell 0.41 percent, or a net 4.85 million, to 1.18 billion, data released by the country's telecoms regulator showed on Tuesday. Following is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of October 31. COMPANY CHANGE (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) Bharti Airtel 3.1 285.2 Vodafone India 0.9 208.3 Idea Cellular 0.7 190.9 Reliance Jio 7.3 146 Bharat Sanchar Nigam 0.6 106.4 Aircel -0.5 88.3 Reliance Communications -10.9 61.2 Telenor -1.1 44.9 Tata Teleservices -4.7 40.2 Sistema Shyam TeleServices -0.2 3.3 MTNL 0.01 3.6 NOTE: * Active mobile subscribers in October were 1.03 billion. * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of wireless subscribers, were 91.11 as of Oct 31. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 166.17 compared with 56.54 in rural areas. * In October, 9.6 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones. * Total broadband connections were 340.2 million, as of end-October. There were 321.7 million broadband users through mobile phones and dongles, while 18 million were using broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 Kbps are considered as broadband in India. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers dropped to 23.5 million by end-October from 23.7 million at the end of September. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.20 billion phone users as of Oct 31, or a total tele-density of 92.92. Source text: bit.ly/2AwdD53 (Compiled by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru)