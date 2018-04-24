FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's mobile phone customer base rises 4.9 mln in Feb
#Asia
April 24, 2018 / 8:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

TABLE-India's mobile phone customer base rises 4.9 mln in Feb

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    April 24 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base rose
0.43 percent, or a net 4.9 million, to 1.16 billion in February,
data released by the country's telecoms regulator showed on
Tuesday.
    Following is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India,
the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users,
as of Feb. 28.
    
 COMPANY                     CHANGE (MLN)   TOTAL USERS (MLN)
 Bharti Airtel                    4.2             295.8
 Vodafone India                   3.2             217.1
 Idea Cellular                    4.4             202.1
 Reliance Jio                     8.7             177.1
 Bharat Sanchar Nigam             0.8             109.1
 Aircel                          -2.5             78.9
 Telenor                         -1.0             39.3
 Tata Teleservices               -1.5             33.2
 MTNL                           -0.009             3.6
 Reliance Communications         -11.4             0.7
 NOTE:
    * Active mobile subscribers in February were 981.2 million
    * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of
wireless subscribers, were 89.12, as of Feb. 28. Mobile
tele-density in urban areas was 158.46 compared with 57.09 in
rural areas.
    * In February, 6.6 million mobile subscribers opted to
change their service providers through mobile number
portability. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service
zones.
    * Total broadband connections were 392.1 million, as of
end-February. There were 373.9 million broadband users through
mobile phones and dongles, while 17.7 million were using
broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum
download speed of 512 Kbps are considered as broadband in India.
    * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers dropped to 23
million by end-February from 23.1 million at the end of January.
    * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.18 billion phone
users, as of Feb. 28, or a total tele-density of 90.89.
    * Reliance Communications shut down its consumer mobile
business late last year and plans to sell wireless assets to
Reliance Jio.
    * Bharti Airtel has agreed to acquire Telenor's India unit
and Tata Teleservices' consumer mobile business.

    
   Source text - bit.ly/2qP41M3

 (Compiled by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru, Editing by
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
