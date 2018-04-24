TABLE-India's mobile phone customer base rises 4.9 mln in Feb

April 24 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base rose 0.43 percent, or a net 4.9 million, to 1.16 billion in February, data released by the country's telecoms regulator showed on Tuesday. Following is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of Feb. 28. COMPANY CHANGE (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) Bharti Airtel 4.2 295.8 Vodafone India 3.2 217.1 Idea Cellular 4.4 202.1 Reliance Jio 8.7 177.1 Bharat Sanchar Nigam 0.8 109.1 Aircel -2.5 78.9 Telenor -1.0 39.3 Tata Teleservices -1.5 33.2 MTNL -0.009 3.6 Reliance Communications -11.4 0.7 NOTE: * Active mobile subscribers in February were 981.2 million * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of wireless subscribers, were 89.12, as of Feb. 28. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 158.46 compared with 57.09 in rural areas. * In February, 6.6 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones. * Total broadband connections were 392.1 million, as of end-February. There were 373.9 million broadband users through mobile phones and dongles, while 17.7 million were using broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 Kbps are considered as broadband in India. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers dropped to 23 million by end-February from 23.1 million at the end of January. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.18 billion phone users, as of Feb. 28, or a total tele-density of 90.89. * Reliance Communications shut down its consumer mobile business late last year and plans to sell wireless assets to Reliance Jio. * Bharti Airtel has agreed to acquire Telenor's India unit and Tata Teleservices' consumer mobile business. Source text - bit.ly/2qP41M3 (Compiled by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)