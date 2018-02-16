FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018 / 9:51 AM / in a day

TABLE-India's mobile phone users rise 4.97 mln to 1.17 bln in Dec

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Feb 16 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base rose
0.43 percent, or a net 4.97 million, to 1.17 billion in
December, data released by the country's telecoms regulator
showed on Friday.
    Following is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India,
the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users,
as of December 31.
    
 COMPANY                     CHANGE (MLN)   TOTAL USERS (MLN)
 Bharti Airtel                    0.6             290.1
 Vodafone India                   1.5             212.5
 Idea Cellular                    2.4             196.5
 Reliance Jio                      8              160.1
 Bharat Sanchar Nigam             0.4             107.9
 Aircel                          -2.7             84.9
 Reliance Communications         -2.3             33.2
 Telenor                         -1.7             41.9
 Tata Teleservices               -1.3             36.7
 MTNL                           -0.007             3.6
 
 NOTE:
    * Active mobile subscribers in December were 1.02 billion
    * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of
wireless subscribers, were 91.90 as of Dec 31. Mobile
tele-density in urban areas was 168.29 compared with 56.66 in
rural areas.
    * In December, 7.43 million mobile subscribers opted to
change their service providers through mobile number
portability. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service
zones.
    * Total broadband connections were 362.87 million, as of
end-December. There were 344.57 million broadband users through
mobile phones and dongles, while 17.86 million were using
broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum
download speed of 512 Kbps are considered as broadband in India.
    * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers dropped to
23.23 million by end-December from 23.41 million at the end of
November.
    * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.19 billion phone
users as of Dec. 31, or a total tele-density of 91.90.
    
   Source text: bit.ly/2EvW72R

 (Compiled by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
