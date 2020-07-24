Asia
TABLE-India's mobile subscriber base falls in April; Jio adds 1.6 mln

    July 24 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base fell
by 8.2 million subscribers to 1.15 billion in April, according
to data released by the country's telecoms regulator on Friday.
    The table below shows mobile phone subscriptions in India -
the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users.
    
          COMPANY            CHANGE (MLN)   TOTAL USERS (MLN)
       Bharti Airtel             -5.3             322.5
       Vodafone Idea             -4.5             314.7
        Reliance Jio              1.6             389.1
    Bharat Sanchar Nigam         -0.02            119.8
  Reliance Communications      -0.000028          0.017
            MTNL               -0.000132           3.4
 
 NOTE:
    * Active mobile subscribers in April were 957.87 million.
    * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of
wireless subscribers, were 85.18. Mobile tele-density in urban
India was 136.22, compared with 58.61 in rural regions.
    * As many as 0.90 million mobile subscribers opted to change
their service providers through mobile number portability.
    * Total broadband connections were 676.14 million as of
end-April. There were 656.51 million broadband users through
mobile phones and dongles, while 19.02 million were using
broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum
download speed of 512 Kbps are considered as broadband in India.
    * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers slipped to
about 19.92 million in April from about 20.2 million in March.
    * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.17 billion phone
users as of April 30, or a total tele-density of 86.66
    
   Source text bit.ly/3jBaCDz

 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
