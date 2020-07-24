TABLE-India's mobile subscriber base falls in April; Jio adds 1.6 mln

July 24 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base fell by 8.2 million subscribers to 1.15 billion in April, according to data released by the country's telecoms regulator on Friday. The table below shows mobile phone subscriptions in India - the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users. COMPANY CHANGE (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) Bharti Airtel -5.3 322.5 Vodafone Idea -4.5 314.7 Reliance Jio 1.6 389.1 Bharat Sanchar Nigam -0.02 119.8 Reliance Communications -0.000028 0.017 MTNL -0.000132 3.4 NOTE: * Active mobile subscribers in April were 957.87 million. * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of wireless subscribers, were 85.18. Mobile tele-density in urban India was 136.22, compared with 58.61 in rural regions. * As many as 0.90 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability. * Total broadband connections were 676.14 million as of end-April. There were 656.51 million broadband users through mobile phones and dongles, while 19.02 million were using broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 Kbps are considered as broadband in India. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers slipped to about 19.92 million in April from about 20.2 million in March. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.17 billion phone users as of April 30, or a total tele-density of 86.66 Source text bit.ly/3jBaCDz (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)