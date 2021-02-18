Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TABLE-India's mobile subscriber base falls in Dec; Airtel adds 4.1 mln

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    BENGALURU, Feb 18 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer
base fell by 1.4 million subscribers to 1.15 billion in
December, according to data released by the country's telecoms
regulator on Thursday.
    The table below shows mobile phone subscriptions in India,
the world's second-biggest wireless market by the number of
users.
    
          COMPANY            CHANGE (MLN)  TOTAL USERS (MLN)
       Bharti Airtel             4.1             338.7
       Vodafone Idea             -5.7            284.3
        Reliance Jio             0.5             408.8
    Bharat Sanchar Nigam       -0.25333          118.6
  Reliance Communications     -0.002873        0.010554
            MTNL              -0.006442           3.3
 
 NOTE:
    * Active mobile subscribers in December were 975.4 million.
    * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of
wireless subscribers, stood at 84.90. Mobile tele-density in
urban India was 134.44, compared with 58.85 in rural regions.
    * 8.2 million mobile subscribers opted to change their
service providers through mobile number portability in December.
    * Total broadband connections stood at 747.41 million, as of
end-December. There were 724.5 million broadband users through
mobile phones and dongles, while 22.29 million were using
broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum
download speed of 512 kilobits per second (Kbps) are considered
broadband in India.
    * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 20.05
million at December-end, from 20.07 million in November.
    * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.17 billion phone
users as of Dec. 31, representing a total tele-density of 86.38.
    
   Source: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India here

 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
