TABLE-India's mobile subscriber base falls in June; Jio adds 4.5 mln

BENGALURU, Sept 24 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base fell by 3.2 million subscribers to 1.14 billion in June, according to data released by the country's telecoms regulator on Thursday. The table below shows mobile phone subscriptions in India - the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users. COMPANY CHANGE (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) Bharti Airtel -1.13 316.7 Vodafone Idea -4.82 305.1 Reliance Jio 4.50 397.24 Bharat Sanchar Nigam -1.74 118.22 Reliance Communications -0.000382 0.017387 MTNL -0.0038 3.4 NOTE: * Active mobile subscribers in June were 958 million. * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of wireless subscribers, were 84.38. Mobile tele-density in urban India was 133.53, compared with 58.72 in rural regions. * As many as 5.83 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability. * Total broadband connections were 698.23 million as of end-June. There were 677.79 million broadband users through mobile phones and dongles, while 19.8 million were using broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 Kbps are considered as broadband in India. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers rose to 19.81 million in June from about 19.77 million in May. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.16 billion phone users as of June 30, or a total tele-density of 85.85 Source text here (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Devika Syamnath)