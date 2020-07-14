TABLE-India's mobile subscriber base falls in March; Jio adds 4.7 mln

July 14 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base fell by 2.8 million subscribers to 1.16 billion in March, according to data released by the country's telecoms regulator on Tuesday. The table below shows mobile phone subscriptions in India - the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users. COMPANY CHANGE (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) Bharti Airtel -1.3 327.8 Vodafone Idea -6.4 319.2 Reliance Jio 4.7 387.5 Bharat Sanchar Nigam 0.09 119.8 Reliance Communications 0.000006 0.017 MTNL -0.005 3.4 NOTE: * Active mobile subscribers in March were 989.1 million. * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of wireless subscribers, were 85.87. Mobile tele-density in urban India was 138.41, compared with 58.54 in rural regions. * As many as 5.7 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability. * Total broadband connections were 687.4 million as of end-March. There were 667.7 million broadband users through mobile phones and dongles, while 19.2 million were using broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 Kbps are considered as broadband in India. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers slipped to about 20.2 million in March from about 20.3 million in Feb. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.18 billion phone users as of Nov 30, or a total tele-density of 87.37. Source text here (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)