TABLE-India's mobile subscriber base falls in May; Jio adds 3.7 mln

Aug 26 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base fell by 5.6 million subscribers to 1.14 billion in May, according to data released by the country's telecoms regulator on Wednesday. The table below shows mobile phone subscriptions in India - the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users. COMPANY CHANGE (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) Bharti Airtel -4.74 317.8 Vodafone Idea -4.7 309.9 Reliance Jio 3.7 392.7 Bharat Sanchar Nigam 0.2 119.96 Reliance Communications -0.000001 0.017769 MTNL -0.001528 3.4 NOTE: * Active mobile subscribers in May were 960.78 million. * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of wireless subscribers, were 84.69. Mobile tele-density in urban India was 133.99, compared with 58.99 in rural regions. * As many as 2.98 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability. * Total broadband connections were 683.77 million as of end-May. There were 663.8 million broadband users through mobile phones and dongles, while 19.4 million were using broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 Kbps are considered as broadband in India. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers slipped to 19.77 million in May from about 19.92 million in April. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.16 billion phone users as of May 31, or a total tele-density of 86.15 Source text bit.ly/3jefNrT (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)