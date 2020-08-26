Asia
TABLE-India's mobile subscriber base falls in May; Jio adds 3.7 mln

    Aug 26 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base fell
by 5.6 million subscribers to 1.14 billion in May, according to
data released by the country's telecoms regulator on Wednesday.
    The table below shows mobile phone subscriptions in India -
the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users.
    
          COMPANY            CHANGE (MLN)   TOTAL USERS (MLN)
       Bharti Airtel             -4.74            317.8
       Vodafone Idea             -4.7             309.9
        Reliance Jio              3.7             392.7
    Bharat Sanchar Nigam          0.2            119.96
  Reliance Communications      -0.000001        0.017769
            MTNL               -0.001528           3.4
 
 NOTE:
    * Active mobile subscribers in May were 960.78 million.
    * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of
wireless subscribers, were 84.69. Mobile tele-density in urban
India was 133.99, compared with 58.99 in rural regions.
    * As many as 2.98 million mobile subscribers opted to change
their service providers through mobile number portability.
    * Total broadband connections were 683.77 million as of
end-May. There were 663.8 million broadband users through mobile
phones and dongles, while 19.4 million were using broadband
through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download
speed of 512 Kbps are considered as broadband in India.
    * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers slipped to
19.77 million in May from about 19.92 million in April.
    * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.16 billion phone
users as of May 31, or a total tele-density of 86.15
    
   Source text bit.ly/3jefNrT

 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
