TABLE-India's mobile subscriber base grows in August; Jio adds 1.9 mln

BENGALURU, Nov 10 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base rose by 3.74 million subscribers to 1.15 billion in August, according to data released by the country's telecoms regulator on Tuesday. The table below shows mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest wireless market by the number of users. COMPANY CHANGE (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) Bharti Airtel 2.9 322.8 Vodafone Idea -1.23 300.15 Reliance Jio 1.86 402.67 Bharat Sanchar Nigam 0.214806 118.82 Reliance Communications -0.00029 0.017658 MTNL -0.006081 3.34 NOTE: * Active mobile subscribers in August were 957.43 million. * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of wireless subscribers, stood at 84.77. Mobile tele-density in urban India was 134.33, compared with 58.83 in rural regions. * As many as 7.53 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability. * Total broadband connections were 716.19 million as of end-August. There were 695.08 million broadband users through mobile phones and dongles, while 20.47 million were using broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 Kbps are considered broadband in India. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers rose to 19.89 million in August from 19.82 million in July. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.17 billion phone users as of August 31 representing a total tele-density of 86.23. Source: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India bit.ly/3ki8TSO (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom;)