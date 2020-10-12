TABLE-India's mobile subscriber base grows in July; Jio adds 3.55 mln

BENGALURU, Oct 12 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base rose by 3.47 million subscribers to 1.14 billion in July, according to data released by the country's telecoms regulator on Monday. The table below shows mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest wireless market by the number of users. COMPANY CHANGE (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) Bharti Airtel 3.26 319.93 Vodafone Idea -3.73 301.38 Reliance Jio 3.55 400.80 Bharat Sanchar Nigam 0.39 118.61 Reliance Communications 0.00056 0.0179 MTNL -0.0055 3.35 NOTE: * Active mobile subscribers in July were 955.82 million. * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of wireless subscribers, were 84.56. Mobile tele-density in urban India was 133.64, compared with 58.91 in rural regions. * As many as 7.53 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability. * Total broadband connections were 705.40 million as of end-July. There were 684.64 million broadband users through mobile phones and dongles, while 20.1 million were using broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 Kbps are considered broadband in India. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers rose to 19.82 million in July from about 19.81 million in June. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.16 billion phone users as of July 31, representing a total tele-density of 86.03. Source here (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)