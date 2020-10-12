Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TABLE-India's mobile subscriber base grows in July; Jio adds 3.55 mln

By Reuters Staff

    BENGALURU, Oct 12 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer
base rose by 3.47 million subscribers to 1.14 billion in July,
according to data released by the country's telecoms regulator
on Monday.
    The table below shows mobile phone subscriptions in India,
the world's second-biggest wireless market by the number of
users.
    
          COMPANY            CHANGE (MLN)  TOTAL USERS (MLN)
       Bharti Airtel             3.26           319.93
       Vodafone Idea            -3.73           301.38
        Reliance Jio             3.55           400.80
    Bharat Sanchar Nigam         0.39           118.61
  Reliance Communications      0.00056          0.0179
            MTNL               -0.0055           3.35
 
 NOTE:
    * Active mobile subscribers in July were 955.82 million.
    * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of
wireless subscribers, were 84.56. Mobile tele-density in urban
India was 133.64, compared with 58.91 in rural regions.
    * As many as 7.53 million mobile subscribers opted to change
their service providers through mobile number portability.
    * Total broadband connections were 705.40 million as of
end-July. There were 684.64 million broadband users through
mobile phones and dongles, while 20.1 million were using
broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum
download speed of 512 Kbps are considered broadband in India.
    * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers rose to 19.82
million in July from about 19.81 million in June.
    * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.16 billion phone
users as of July 31, representing a total tele-density of 86.03.
    
   Source here

 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
