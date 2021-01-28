Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TABLE-India's mobile subscriber base grows in Nov; Airtel adds 4.4 mln

By Reuters Staff

    BENGALURU, Jan 28 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer
base rose by 3.39 million subscribers to 1.16 billion in
November, according to data released by the country's telecoms
regulator on Thursday.
    The table below shows mobile phone subscriptions in India,
the world's second-biggest wireless market by the number of
users.
    
          COMPANY            CHANGE (MLN)  TOTAL USERS (MLN)
       Bharti Airtel             4.4             334.7
       Vodafone Idea             -2.9            289.9
        Reliance Jio             1.9             408.3
    Bharat Sanchar Nigam      -0.018913          118.9
  Reliance Communications     -0.001419        0.013427
            MTNL              -0.006016           3.3
 
 NOTE:
    * Active mobile subscribers in November were 968.4 million.
    * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of
wireless subscribers, stood at 85.08. Mobile tele-density in
urban India was 134.82, compared with 58.95 in rural regions.
    * 6.8 million mobile subscribers opted to change their
service providers through mobile number portability in November.
    * Total broadband connections stood at 742.1 million, as of
end-November. There were 719.5 million broadband users through
mobile phones and dongles, while 21.89 million were using
broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum
download speed of 512 kilobits per second (Kbps) are considered
broadband in India.
    * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers rose to 20.1
million at November-end from 19.99 million in October.
    * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.18 billion phone
users as of Nov. 30, representing a total tele-density of 86.56.
    
   Source: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India here

 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
