TABLE-India's mobile subscriber base grows in Oct; Jio adds 2.23 mln

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    BENGALURU, Dec 23 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer
base rose by 3.23 million subscribers to 1.15 billion in
October, according to data released by the country's telecoms
regulator on Wednesday.
    The table below shows mobile phone subscriptions in India,
the world's second-biggest wireless market by the number of
users.
    
          COMPANY            CHANGE (MLN)  TOTAL USERS (MLN)
       Bharti Airtel             3.67           330.29
       Vodafone Idea            -2.66            292.8
        Reliance Jio             2.23            406.4
    Bharat Sanchar Nigam      -0.010215          118.9
  Reliance Communications     -0.001488        0.014846
            MTNL              -0.024807          3.33
 
 NOTE:
    * Active mobile subscribers in October were 960.91 million.
    * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of
wireless subscribers, stood at 84.90. Mobile tele-density in
urban India was 136.65, compared with 58.72 in rural regions.
    * 8.80 million mobile subscribers opted to change their
service providers through mobile number portability in October.
    * Total broadband connections stood at 734.82 million, as of
end-October. There were 712.67 million broadband users through
mobile phones and dongles, while 21.51 million were using
broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum
download speed of 512 Kbps are considered broadband in India.
    * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 19.99
million at October-end from 20.80 million in September.
    * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.17 billion phone
users as of Oct. 31, representing a total tele-density of 86.22.
    
   Source: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India here

 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
