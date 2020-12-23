TABLE-India's mobile subscriber base grows in Oct; Jio adds 2.23 mln

BENGALURU, Dec 23 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base rose by 3.23 million subscribers to 1.15 billion in October, according to data released by the country's telecoms regulator on Wednesday. The table below shows mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest wireless market by the number of users. COMPANY CHANGE (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) Bharti Airtel 3.67 330.29 Vodafone Idea -2.66 292.8 Reliance Jio 2.23 406.4 Bharat Sanchar Nigam -0.010215 118.9 Reliance Communications -0.001488 0.014846 MTNL -0.024807 3.33 NOTE: * Active mobile subscribers in October were 960.91 million. * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of wireless subscribers, stood at 84.90. Mobile tele-density in urban India was 136.65, compared with 58.72 in rural regions. * 8.80 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability in October. * Total broadband connections stood at 734.82 million, as of end-October. There were 712.67 million broadband users through mobile phones and dongles, while 21.51 million were using broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 Kbps are considered broadband in India. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers fell to 19.99 million at October-end from 20.80 million in September. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.17 billion phone users as of Oct. 31, representing a total tele-density of 86.22. Source: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India here (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)