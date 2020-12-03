Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TABLE-India's mobile subscriber base grows in Sept; Vodafone Idea sheds 4.7 mln

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    BENGALURU, Dec 3 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer
base rose by 0.66 million subscribers to 1.15 billion in
September, according to data released by the country's telecoms
regulator on Thursday.
    The table below shows mobile phone subscriptions in India,
the world's second-biggest wireless market by the number of
users.
    
          COMPANY            CHANGE (MLN)  TOTAL USERS (MLN)
       Bharti Airtel             3.78           326.62
       Vodafone Idea            -4.65            295.5
        Reliance Jio             1.46            404.1
    Bharat Sanchar Nigam       0.078252          118.9
  Reliance Communications     -0.001324        0.016334
            MTNL              -0.005784          3.34
 
 NOTE:
    * Active mobile subscribers in September were 958.45
million.
    * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of
wireless subscribers, stood at 84.74. Mobile tele-density in
urban India was 134.37, compared with 58.74 in rural regions.
    * 8.71 million mobile subscribers opted to change their
service providers through mobile number portability in
September.
    * Total broadband connections stood at 726.32 million, as of
end-September. There were 704.57 million broadband users through
mobile phones and dongles, while 21.12 million were using
broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum
download speed of 512 Kbps are considered broadband in India.
    * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers rose to   
20.08 million at September-end, from 19.89 million in August.
    * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.17 billion phone
users as of Sept. 30, representing a total tele-density of
86.22.
    
   Source: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India bit.ly/2Vutnhh

 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
