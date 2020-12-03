TABLE-India's mobile subscriber base grows in Sept; Vodafone Idea sheds 4.7 mln

BENGALURU, Dec 3 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone customer base rose by 0.66 million subscribers to 1.15 billion in September, according to data released by the country's telecoms regulator on Thursday. The table below shows mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest wireless market by the number of users. COMPANY CHANGE (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) Bharti Airtel 3.78 326.62 Vodafone Idea -4.65 295.5 Reliance Jio 1.46 404.1 Bharat Sanchar Nigam 0.078252 118.9 Reliance Communications -0.001324 0.016334 MTNL -0.005784 3.34 NOTE: * Active mobile subscribers in September were 958.45 million. * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of wireless subscribers, stood at 84.74. Mobile tele-density in urban India was 134.37, compared with 58.74 in rural regions. * 8.71 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability in September. * Total broadband connections stood at 726.32 million, as of end-September. There were 704.57 million broadband users through mobile phones and dongles, while 21.12 million were using broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 Kbps are considered broadband in India. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers rose to 20.08 million at September-end, from 19.89 million in August. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.17 billion phone users as of Sept. 30, representing a total tele-density of 86.22. Source: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India bit.ly/2Vutnhh (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)