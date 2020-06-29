TABLE-India's mobile subscriber base rises in Feb; Vodafone Idea loses 3.5 mln subscribers

June 29 - India's mobile phone customer base rose by 4.15 million subscribers to 1.16 billion in February, data released by the country's telecoms regulator showed on Monday. The table below shows mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users. COMPANY CHANGE (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) Bharti Airtel 0.92 329.07 Vodafone Idea -3.467393 325.5 Reliance Jio 6.257587 382.8 Bharat Sanchar Nigam 0.439318 119.7 Reliance Communications -0.000279 0.01779 MTNL -0.005836 3.4 BSNL VNO 0.000116 0.09 NOTE: * Active mobile subscribers in February were 986.82 million. * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of wireless subscribers, were 86.15% as of Feb. 29. Mobile tele-density in urban India was 139.68%, compared with 58.35% in rural regions. * In February, 6.18 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones. * Total broadband connections were 681.11 million, as of end-February. There were 661.5 million broadband users through mobile phones and dongles, while 19.07 million were using broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 Kbps are considered as broadband in India. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers dropped to 20.26 million by end-February from 20.58 million at the end of January. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.18 billion phone users as of Feb 29, or a total tele-density of 87.66% Source text: bit.ly/2NCRF4B (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)