June 29, 2020 / 11:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

TABLE-India's mobile subscriber base rises in Feb; Vodafone Idea loses 3.5 mln subscribers

2 Min Read

    June 29 - India's mobile phone customer base rose by 4.15
million subscribers to 1.16 billion in February, data released
by the country's telecoms regulator showed on Monday.
    The table below shows mobile phone subscriptions in India,
the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users.
    
          COMPANY            CHANGE (MLN)   TOTAL USERS (MLN)
       Bharti Airtel             0.92            329.07
       Vodafone Idea           -3.467393          325.5
        Reliance Jio           6.257587           382.8
    Bharat Sanchar Nigam       0.439318           119.7
  Reliance Communications      -0.000279         0.01779
            MTNL               -0.005836           3.4
          BSNL VNO             0.000116           0.09
 
 NOTE:
    * Active mobile subscribers in February were 986.82 million.
    * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of
wireless subscribers, were 86.15% as of Feb. 29. Mobile
tele-density in urban India was 139.68%, compared with 58.35% in
rural regions.
    * In February, 6.18 million mobile subscribers opted to
change their service providers through mobile number
portability. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service
zones.
    * Total broadband connections were 681.11 million, as of
end-February. There were 661.5 million broadband users through
mobile phones and dongles, while 19.07 million were using
broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum
download speed of 512 Kbps are considered as broadband in India.
    * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers dropped to
20.26 million by end-February from 20.58 million at the end of
January.
    * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.18 billion phone
users as of Feb 29, or a total tele-density of 87.66%
    
   Source text: bit.ly/2NCRF4B

 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
