TABLE-India's mobile subscriber base rises in Jan; Airtel adds 5.9 mln

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    BENGALURU, March 17 (Reuters) - India's mobile phone
customer base rose by 9.6 million subscribers to 1.16 billion in
January, according to data released by the country's telecoms
regulator on Wednesday.
    The table below shows mobile phone subscriptions in India,
the world's second-biggest wireless market by the number of
users.
    
          COMPANY            CHANGE (MLN)  TOTAL USERS (MLN)
       Bharti Airtel             5.9             344.6
       Vodafone Idea             1.7              286
        Reliance Jio             1.96            410.7
    Bharat Sanchar Nigam       0.081659          118.7
  Reliance Communications     -0.000625        0.009929
            MTNL              -0.008312           3.3
 
 NOTE:
    * Active mobile subscribers in January were 978.7 million.
    * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of
wireless subscribers, stood at 85.53. Mobile tele-density in
urban India was 135.35, compared with 59.31 in rural regions.
    * 7.6 million mobile subscribers opted to change their
service providers through mobile number portability in January.
    * Total broadband connections stood at 757.61 million, as of
end-January. There were 734.26 million broadband users through
mobile phones and dongles, while 22.67 million were using
broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum
download speed of 512 kilobits per second (Kbps) are considered
broadband in India.
    * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers rose to 20.08
million at January-end, from 20.05 million in December.
    * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.18 billion phone
users as of Jan. 31, representing a total tele-density of 87.01.
    
   Source: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India bit.ly/3qZ1YkG

 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
