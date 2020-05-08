TABLE-India's mobile subscriber base rises in Jan; Reliance Jio adds 6.6 mln

May 8 - India's mobile phone customer base rose by 5 million subscribers to 1.16 billion in January, data released by the country's telecoms regulator showed on Friday. The table below shows mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users. COMPANY CHANGE (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) Bharti Airtel 0.8 328.15 Vodafone Idea -3.6 329 Reliance Jio 6.6 376.6 Bharat Sanchar Nigam 1.2 119.2 Reliance Communications 0.0004 0.018 MTNL -0.006 3.4 BSNL VNO 0.0006 0.09 NOTE: * Active mobile subscribers in January were 986.42 million * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of wireless subscribers, were 85.92 as of Jan. 31. Mobile tele-density in urban India was 140.20, compared with 57.76 in rural regions. * In January, 5.33 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service zones. * Total broadband connections were 673.39 million, as of end-January. There were 654.30 million broadband users through mobile phones and dongles, while 19.08 million were using broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 Kbps are considered as broadband in India. * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers dropped to 20.58 million by end-January from 21 million at the end of Dec. * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.18 billion phone users as of Jan. 31, or a total tele-density of 87.45%. Source text: bit.ly/2SOBwMi (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)