TABLE-India's mobile subscriber base rises in Jan; Reliance Jio adds 6.6 mln

    May 8 - India's mobile phone customer base rose by 5 million
subscribers to 1.16 billion in January, data released by the
country's telecoms regulator showed on Friday.
    The table below shows mobile phone subscriptions in India,
the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users.
    
          COMPANY            CHANGE (MLN)   TOTAL USERS (MLN)
       Bharti Airtel              0.8            328.15
       Vodafone Idea             -3.6              329
        Reliance Jio              6.6             376.6
    Bharat Sanchar Nigam          1.2             119.2
  Reliance Communications       0.0004            0.018
            MTNL                -0.006             3.4
          BSNL VNO              0.0006            0.09
 
 NOTE:
    * Active mobile subscribers in January were 986.42 million
    * Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of
wireless subscribers, were 85.92 as of Jan. 31. Mobile
tele-density in urban India was 140.20, compared with 57.76 in
rural regions.
    * In January, 5.33 million mobile subscribers opted to
change their service providers through mobile number
portability. India is divided into 22 telecommunications service
zones.
    * Total broadband connections were 673.39 million, as of
end-January. There were 654.30 million broadband users through
mobile phones and dongles, while 19.08 million were using
broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum
download speed of 512 Kbps are considered as broadband in India.
    * The number of fixed-phone line subscribers dropped to
20.58 million by end-January from 21 million at the end of Dec.
    * Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.18 billion phone
users as of Jan. 31, or a total tele-density of 87.45%.
    
   Source text: bit.ly/2SOBwMi

 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
