Vodafone says assessing payment to India in dispute over dues

NEW DELHI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Vodafone Idea Ltd said on Saturday it was assessing how much it would pay the Indian government as part of dues owed and said it proposed making a payment in the next few days.

The Indian government ordered mobile carriers on Friday to immediately pay billions of dollars in dues after the Supreme Court threatened the companies and officials with contempt proceedings for failing to implement an earlier ruling.

Vodafone did not give details of the amount it was likely to pay. A company spokesman declined to provide details. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Alexandra Ulmer and Edmund Blair)