Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 29, 2019 / 9:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

Cabinet secy-led group to look into Indian telecom sector woes - official

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - A committee of India’s top bureaucrats will suggest ways to lighten the financial stress faced by the country’s telecom sector, a telecoms ministry official told Reuters.

The country’s cabinet secretary will head a team of bureaucrats that will look into measures, including a postponement of payment related to the spectrum auction due for the next financial years ending 2021 and 2022, the official said.

Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal in New Delhi; Writing by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below