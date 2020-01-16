India's Supreme Court rejects telecom firms' plea for relief on govt dues

NEW DELHI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - India’s top court on Thursday rejected petitions by mobile operators including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea seeking a review of its order to pay a bulk of nearly $13 billion in dues to government.
The Supreme Court late last year upheld a demand by the country’s telecoms department that wireless carriers pay 920 billion rupees ($12.98 billion) in overdue levies and interest, a decision that almost threatens the survival of Vodafone Idea.
$1 = 70.8795 Indian rupees Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; Writing by Sankalp Phartiyal; EDiting by Sanjeev Miglani