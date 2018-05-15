FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 12:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

India's April trade deficit widens to $13.7 bln - govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 15 (Reuters) - India’s trade deficit slightly widened to $13.72 billion in April from $13.25 billion a year ago, government data showed on Tuesday.

Merchandise exports for April rose 5.2 percent from a year ago to $25.9 billion.

Goods imports last month were $39.6 billion, a gain of 4.6 percent from a year ago, data from the commerce and industry ministry showed.

The trade deficit for 2017/18 fiscal year ending in March grew to $156.8 billion from $105.72 billion in the previous year, mainly driven by a rising oil import bill - a growing concern for the central bank. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

