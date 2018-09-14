FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 14, 2018 / 1:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's August trade deficit narrows to $17.4 bln - trade ministry

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - India’s trade deficit narrowed to $17.4 billion in August from a five year high of $18.02 billion hit in July, the trade ministry said on Friday, helped by a pick up in exports after a fall in the rupee.

In August, merchandise exports rose 19.21 percent from a year earlier to $27.84 billion, after a gain of 14.32 percent in July.

Imports grew 25.41 percent last month to $45.24 billion due to higher oil imports, which rose 51.62 percent to $11.83 billion from a year earlier.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar, Editing by Alasdair Pal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.