FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's trade deficit narrows to 7-month low of $8.98 bln in Sept- govt
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 13, 2017 / 12:43 PM / in 8 days

India's trade deficit narrows to 7-month low of $8.98 bln in Sept- govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - India’s trade deficit narrowed to $8.98 billion in September, its lowest in seven months, government data showed on Friday.

The deficit was $11.64 billion in August.

Merchandise exports for September rose 25.67 percent from a year ago to $28.61 billion, mainly driven by a rise in export of engineering and oil products.

Goods imports last month were $37.6 billion, a gain of 18.09 percent from the same period last year, data from the commerce and industry ministry showed. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.