RPT-India's Oct trade deficit widens to near 3-year high of $14.02 bln
November 14, 2017 / 1:02 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

RPT-India's Oct trade deficit widens to near 3-year high of $14.02 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to the alerts)

NEW DELHI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - India’s trade deficit widened to $14.02 billion in October, its highest since November 2014, from $8.98 billion in the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday.

Merchandise exports for October fell 1.12 percent from a year ago to $23.1 billion.

Goods imports last month were $37.12 billion, a gain of 7.6 percent from a year ago, data from the commerce and industry ministry showed. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
