August 2, 2018 / 10:04 AM / in an hour

India likely to delay raising tariffs on U.S. goods-trade ministry official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - India is likely to delay the imposition of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, a trade ministry official said on Thursday, two days before the new tariffs came into effect.

India’s trade ministry is expected to shortly issue a notification that could delay the implementation of the new tariffs by 45 days, news channel CNBC-TV 18 reported earlier citing sources.

The trade ministry official declined to elaborate.

New Delhi, incensed by Washington’s refusal to exempt it from the new tariffs, decided in June to raise import tax on some U.S. products from Aug. 4 (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Nidhi Verma)

