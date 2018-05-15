FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 2:49 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Seven dead, 30 feared trapped after part of flyover collapses in Indian city

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 15 (Reuters) - Seven people are dead and 30 others are feared trapped under the rubble after part of an under-construction flyover in the northern Indian city of Varanasi collapsed on Tuesday, a senior police official said.

Varanasi, the constituency of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is in India’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh and is popular among pilgrims and tourists.

Modi said on Twitter he was “extremely saddened” by the loss of lives and had asked officials in the state to provide all possible support to those affected.

Writing by Aditi Shah Editing by Alison Williams

