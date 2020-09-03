Indian edible oil conference postponed to 2021 due to pandemic

MUMBAI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - India’s biggest edible oil conference has been postponed for the second time to 2021 as coronavirus cases rise rapidly in the world’s biggest importer of vegetable oils, the organisers said on Thursday.

Globoil India 2020, which had already been rescheduled to Oct. 30-Nov. 1, will now be held from Jan. 27-29, 2021, “in the view of rising health concerns due to COVID-19”, organisers Teflas and trade body Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA) said in a statement.

India reported another record daily jump of 83,883 coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking its tally to 3.85 million, just 100,000 behind Brazil, the world’s second most affected nation, health ministry data showed.

Globoil India, held annually over the past 23 years, attracts around 1,000 industry players from more than two dozen countries, according to the SEA.

India primarily imports palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia and soyoil from Argentina and Brazil.

It also buys sunflower oil from Ukraine and small volumes of canola oil from Canada.

Malaysia has cancelled its biggest palm oil conference for the first time in 31 years after initially postponing it to June due to uncertainties surrounding the pandemic.