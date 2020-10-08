India's edible oil imports in 2019/20 seen falling to 13.5 million tonnes amid pandemic

FILE PHOTO: A man loads empty containers of edible oil onto a tricycle at a roadside in Kolkata, India, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - India’s edible oil imports in 2019/2020 is seen falling to 13.5 million tonnes versus 14.9 million tonnes a year ago due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Solvent Extractors Association (SEA) of India said on Thursday.

The nation’s production of rapeseed mustard could rise to 10 million tonnes in 2021, SEA President Atul Chaturvedi said during a webinar. Rapeseed is the main winter-sown oilseed crop in India.