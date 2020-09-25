Vodafone wins international arbitration against India in $2 bln tax dispute case - sources

NEW DELHI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc has won an international arbitration case against the Indian government in a $2 billion retrospective tax dispute, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
The tribunal ruled that the Indian government’s imposition of a tax liability on Vodafone is in breach of the investment treaty agreement between India and the Netherlands, one of the sources said. (Reporting by Aditi Shah Editing Euan Rocha)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.