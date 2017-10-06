FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India govt adviser says consolidation may lead to 10-15 state banks
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Davos
October 6, 2017 / 5:27 AM / 14 days ago

India govt adviser says consolidation may lead to 10-15 state banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A planned consolidation in India’s state-run banking sector may lead to 10 to 15 lenders that are majority owned by the government, down from the current 21, a senior finance ministry adviser said on Friday.

The government may cut its stakes in state-run banks to 52 percent, Sanjeev Sanyal, principal economic adviser at the finance ministry, told a World Economic Forum event in New Delhi.

The government has previously said it was open to lowering its stakes in the banks, but would retain majority ownership.

More funds will be injected into banks in the next few months, Sanyal also said. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.