India lifts domestic wheat purchase price by 2.6% - farm minister

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: Labourers wearing masks shift wheat crop from a trolley to remove dust from the crop at a wholesale grain market during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Chandigarh, India April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/File photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has raised the price it will pay to buy new-season wheat from local farmers by 2.6% to 1,975 rupees per 100 kg, Farm Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, to placate farmers and encourage them to step up planting that begins next month.

India, the world’s second-biggest wheat consumer, sets a price each year to protect domestic farmers from distress sales and to cover emergency needs. It uses the grain to sell food to the poor at low prices.

