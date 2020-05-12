IN BRIEF: Indiana governor asks if AG's 30-day suspension creates vacancy

Indiana’s governor on Tuesday asked the state’s top court to clarify whether its decision to suspend the attorney general from practicing law for 30 days for inappropriately touching four women meant he did not meet the qualifications to remain in office.

Governor Eric Holcomb, a Republican, in a motion said that if the Indiana Supreme Court’s decision on Monday meant Attorney General Curtis Hill is not licensed to practice law in Indiana as required for his position, it would create a vacancy that he could fill.

