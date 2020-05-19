IN BRIEF: Indiana top court won't address if governor can replace AG

Indiana’s top court has rejected a request by the state’s governor to clarify whether its decision to suspend the attorney general from practicing law for 30 days for inappropriately touching four women meant he did not meet the qualifications to remain in office.

The Indiana Supreme Court in a brief order on Monday declined to allow Governor Eric Holcomb, a Republican, to intervene in the case to address an issue it called “extraneous” to its disciplinary decision in Attorney General Curtis Hill’s case.

