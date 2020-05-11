Indiana AG's law license suspended for 30 days following groping allegations

The Indiana Supreme Court on Monday suspended the license of the state’s attorney general for 30 days after finding he violated professional conduct rules by committing battery by groping four women - a legislator and three legislative aides - at a bar.

The state’s top court said Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, a Republican, committed acts of misdemeanor battery by touching the women in a “rude” and “insolent” way during an event held after the close of the 2018 legislative session.

