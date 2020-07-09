IN BRIEF: 7th Circuit revives Indiana’s ban on smokable hemp

A federal judge in Indiana went too far in blocking a state law that bans the manufacture, delivery or possession of “smokable hemp,” the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Wednesday.

The 7th Circuit said a “properly tailored injunction” might be fashioned to stop Indiana from regulating interstate transportation of industrial hemp and low-THC derivatives, since Congress had expressly preempted such regulation in its 2018 Farm Law.

