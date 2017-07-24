India's Bharti Infratel Q1 consol profit falls about 12 pct, misses estimates

July 24 (Reuters) - Telecom tower infrastructure provider Bharti Infratel Ltd on Monday said its consolidated profit fell about 12 percent in the first quarter, hurt by higher tax expenses.

Consolidated profit after tax for the three months ended June 30 came in at 6.64 billion rupees ($103.20 million), while total income grew about 9 percent to 16.07 billion rupees. (bit.ly/2tTdu3E)

Analysts on average expected net profit of 6.95 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Total income tax expenses rose about three times to 25.88 billion rupees.