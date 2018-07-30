FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 30, 2018 / 11:59 AM / in an hour

India's IDFC Bank June-qtr profit falls 59 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - India’s IDFC Bank on Monday said June-quarter profit fell nearly 59 percent, hurt by lower income from non-fund based items.

The bank reported a net profit bit.ly/2OrP7FH of 1.82 billion rupees ($26.52 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with 4.38 billion rupees a year ago.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 3.24 percent at June-end, compared with 3.31 percent in the preceding quarter and 4.13 percent at the end of year-ago quarter.

$1 = 68.6300 Indian rupees Reporting by Sharnya G and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.