CORRECTED-India's IndiGo grounds five A320neo aircraft in Delhi

(Corrects aircraft type to A320neo from A320 in headline, 1st paragraph)

July 25 (Reuters) - InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, operator of IndiGo, said on Wednesday it grounded five Airbus A320neo aircraft at New Delhi airport after issues with their engines manufactured by United Technologies’ Pratt & Whitney.

The aircraft are expected to be back in service in the second half of August, InterGlobe Aviation said in a statement.

India’s aviation regulator in March had ordered immediate grounding of Airbus A320neo aircraft fitted with certain Pratt & Whitney engines.

InterGlobe shares fell 3.2 percent to their lowest in 14 months in afternoon trade in Mumbai.