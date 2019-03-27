Ardian in talks to sell out of car park operator Indigo

PARIS, March 27 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Ardian said on Wednesday it was in talks with several infrastructure funds to sell its stake of just under 50 percent in French car park operator Indigo, adding that co-investor Credit Agricole will stay in the business.

The buyout group said that an infrastructure fund linked to Natixis Investment Managers would take a stake of around 35 percent, while an asset manager owned by Munich Re would buy 15 percent of Indigo under the deal being discussed.

Ardian and Credit Agricole Assurances had put the car park operator on the block in early 2017, sources at the time said.

Indigo’s management and employees also own a small portion of the shares.

The financial terms of the deal under discussion were not disclosed. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Matthias Blamont)