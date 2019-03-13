UPDATE 1-Zara owner Inditex hikes dividend by 17 pct, but profit disappoints

(Adds details, background)

LA CORUNA, Spain, March 13 (Reuters) - Cash-rich Zara owner Inditex increased its dividend by 17 percent for the full year even as it reported annual earnings slightly below analyst expectations, dampened by the currency exchange effects of a strong euro.

The world’s biggest clothing retailer reported profits of 3.44 billion euros ($3.88 billion), up 2 percent on year, on sales of 26.15 billion euros. That missed a consensus estimate for net profit of 3.49 billion euros and sales of 26.45 billion euros, Refinitiv I/B/E/S data shows.

A strong euro can drag on profits for Inditex, the owner of upmarket chain Massimo Dutti and underwear store Oysho, as the group generates more than half of its sales in other currencies and then books those sales in euros when reporting results.

The company has proposed a total dividend of 0.88 euros for the year that ended, up 17 percent from a year earlier.

The jump in dividend means Inditex is paying out 80 percent of its earnings, versus 69 percent last year, said Anne Critchlow, an analyst at Societe Generale.

“That’s a big step-up in payout ratio,” she said. Inditex had a net cash position of 6.7 billion euros as at Jan. 19.

Inditex, controlled by founder Amancio Ortega, estimated its total like-for-like sales would grow by 4 percent to 6 percent in the current financial year.

Its sales in shops and online at constant exchange rates rose 7 percent in the first weeks of the new financial year, from Feb. 1 to March 9, as shoppers bought items from the spring/summer collections like belted linen blazers and floral A-line dresses from Zara.

Inditex launched Zara online sales in 106 new markets in November. Its overall online sales grew by more than a quarter to become 12 percent of total sales during the year. ($1 = 0.8862 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Paul Day and Himani Sarkar)