Zara owner Inditex says expects like-for-like sales growth of 4%-6% in full year

MADRID, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Inditex, the owner of fashion chain Zara, reported profit growth of 12 percent for the first nine months of the year, and said it expected like-for-like sales growth of 4% to 6% for the full year.

The Spanish retailer, whose brands include Massimo Dutti, Bershka and Zara Home, reported revenue up 7.5 percent to 19.8 billion euros ($21.8 billion) in the first nine months of its financial year.

At a time when fashion retailers are struggling to adapt to changing shopping habits, Inditex is known for its ability to deliver small batches of the latest designs to consumers thanks to its fast and flexible sourcing. ($1 = 0.9073 euros) (Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)