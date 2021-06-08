Indivior looks beyond opioid-addiction treatments with new deal

June 8 (Reuters) - Opioid-addiction treatment maker Indivior said on Tuesday it was expanding into possible treatments for cannabis-related disorders through an agreement with a French privately held company.

London-listed Indivior has agreed to pay Aelis Farma $30 million upfront under the agreement to work exclusively on an experimental drug which blocks a type of cannabinoid receptor. (refini.tv/3g3MREA) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)