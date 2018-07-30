FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 30, 2018 / 6:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indivior says generic's appeal gets granted-in-part motion on preliminary injunction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Indivior Plc on Monday said a U.S. Court granted-in-part a motion to expedite a rival’s appeal of a preliminary injunction that blocked the sale of copycat versions of the British drugmaker’s bestselling opioid addiction treatment in the United States.

Earlier this month, a court had granted a preliminary injunction, preventing generic rival Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from re-launching its copycat version until the patent litigation is concluded or until the company prevails on an appeal of the injunction.

The U.S. court has not yet ruled on Dr. Reddy’s motion to stay the preliminary injunction, Indivior said, adding that under the expedited schedule, oral arguments will be held during the first week of October. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

