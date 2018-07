July 31 (Reuters) - Indivior Plc said on Tuesday a U.S. court ruled against Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories appeal for lifting the preliminary injunction on the rival’s copycat opioid addiction treatment in the United States.

The British drugmaker was granted a preliminary injunction earlier this month that prevented Dr. Reddy’s from selling its copycat version. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)