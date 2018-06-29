FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
June 29, 2018 / 6:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. court extends Indivior's restraining order against Dr. Reddy's generic drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - British drugmaker Indivior Plc said on Friday a U.S. court extended the restraining order blocking Indian pharmaceutical firm Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from launching a generic version of its bestselling opioid addiction treatment in the United States.

Indivior said the hearing on the restraining order was extended for an additional 14 days, during which time the court will consider the application and issue a ruling on the injunction. (Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.