U.S. court extends Indivior's restraining order against Dr. Reddy's generic drug

June 29 (Reuters) - British drugmaker Indivior Plc said on Friday a U.S. court extended the restraining order blocking Indian pharmaceutical firm Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from launching a generic version of its bestselling opioid addiction treatment in the United States.

Indivior said the hearing on the restraining order was extended for an additional 14 days, during which time the court will consider the application and issue a ruling on the injunction. (Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)