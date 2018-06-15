UK's Indivior to seek injunction after rival gets FDA approval for generics

June 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s Indivior said on Friday it would pursue all legal remedies, including seeking an immediate injunction against the U.S Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) decision to approve the first generic versions of Suboxone Film, an opioid addiction treatment.

Indivior, which was spun out from Reckitt Benckiser in 2014, stuck to its 2018 guidance saying that until the details of Dr. Reddy’s market entry of the drug’s generic version is confirmed.

The company, however, warned that Dr.Reddy’s launch could “potentially result in a rapid and material loss of market share for Suboxone Film in the U.S., an effect that could occur within months of a successful launch of a generic film alternative into the U.S. market.” (Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)