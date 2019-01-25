Indivior temporarily stops rival Alvogen's generic launch

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Indivior Plc said on Friday a U.S. district court had granted the British drugmaker a temporary restraining order, stopping rival Alvogen from launching cut-price version’s of its blockbuster opioid addiction treatment.

Indivior, which makes opioid addiction treatment Suboxone Film, said in March it would fight a U.S. court ruling that allowed Alvogen to launch a rival to its major product.

The temporary restraining order from the Court for the District of New Jersey will remain in place until Feb. 7 and a preliminary injunction hearing will take place on that day, Indivior said. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)