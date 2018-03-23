Indivior to fight U.S. court ruling in favour of competitor drug

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s Indivior, the maker of opioid addiction treatment Suboxine Film, said it would fight a U.S. court ruling in favour of would-be generic competitor Alvogen that could pave the way to the launch of a rival to its major product.

Indivior said the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware had found Alvogen had not infringed three of its patents, weakening its defence against the company making and marketing a generic version of the product that accounts for the bulk of its revenue.

The company said it intended to continue to vigorously defend its intellectual property and it believed it had grounds to appeal.

Indivior said the launch of a generic “could potentially result in a rapid and material loss of market share for Suboxone Film in the U.S., an effect that could occur within months of a successful launch of a generic film alternative”.