U.S. court allows generic version of Indivior opioid abuse drug

Nov 20 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday allowed generic drug company Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to sell a copycat version of the Indivior plc opioid treatment Suboxone Film, sending Indivior’s stock price down more than 40 percent.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit lifted a preliminary injunction that blocked Dr Reddy’s from selling the generic, saying a lower court judge erred in granting the request.

Indivior said in a statement that it would continue to vigorously pursue ongoing U.S. patent litigation against Dr. Reddy’s that seeks to block sales of the generic version. (Reporting by Jan Wolfe Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)