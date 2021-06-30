Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Drugmaker Indivior raises 2021 forecasts after strong first-half

By Reuters Staff

June 30 (Reuters) - Opioid addiction treatment maker Indivior Plc said on Wednesday 2021 revenue and profit would be now significantly above its previous outlook, after a better-than-expected performance in the first half of the year.

The drugmaker now expects full-year net revenue between $705 million and $740 million, to include growth in its injectable opioid addiction treatment, Sublocade and steady sales of its top-selling medicine, Suboxone film. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

